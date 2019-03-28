Emergency services called to house fire in South Shields

A fire which broke out in the kitchen of a South Shields home has caused heavy smoke damage throughout the ground floor.

One crew from South Shields and one crew from Marley Park Community Fire Stations were called to the house fire in Sunderland Road, South Shields, this morning.

Eight firefighters attended the fire which caused damaged throughout the ground floor of the two-storey home.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was in the kitchen. A bottle steraliser was 100% destroyed by fire, the cabinet above was 100% severely damaged by fire, the adjacent cabinet was 20% damaged by fire and heat. The ground floor was 100% heavily smoke damaged. Light smoke damage to the first floor.

"Crews used two hose reel, four breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the smoke."