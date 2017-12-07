Emergency services called to South Shields clifftop

Emergency services have worked together to resolve an alert in South Shields.

Three specialist rope rescue crews from fire stations in South Shields and Hebburn worked with the North East Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team, Northumbria Police, the Coastguard and and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade on an incident by the cliff edge near Frenchman's Bay.

The brigade Tweeted: "Tasked to multiagency incident. Team worked alongside @CoastguardNE and partners to bring incident to a safe conclusion."