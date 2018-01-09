Emergency services called to South Shields coast

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the coast at South Shields.

Police, fire brigade and coastguard have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "We have got South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team in attendance."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service control confirmed firefighters were at the scene, but said it was too early to say what was happening and a Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed the force was dealing with 'a police incident' but was unable to reveal any more details.