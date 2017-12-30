Emergency services rescue man after cliff-top incident at Marsden

Emergency services have rescued a man from Marsden cliffs.

A large-scale operation including multiple police vehicles, fire engines and an emergency response unit attended the scene earlier this morning.

Emergency services at Marsden Cliffs. Credit: Joshua Thurgood.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade said they were called out at 9.20am.

A message on the SSVLB facebook page read: "The team were contacted by Humber Coastguard to attend Marsden after a report of a male threatening to jump from the cliffs, along with the other emergency services and our colleagues from Sunderland CRT.

"Four team members were deployed to the base of the cliff while police negotiators engaged the male.

"After two very cold hours the male agreed to come back to safety, unfortunately because of the cold and the length of time he had been there he was unable to move his legs.

"Two rope Rescue technicians from the fire service had to assist him to safety. When he was safely in the police vehicle both teams were stood down.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."