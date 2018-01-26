Emergency services scrambled to cliffs in South Shields

Emergency services attended cliffs in South Tyneside after concerns were raised for a person walking towards them.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and officers from Northumbria Police were among those on the scene at about 1.15am.

The incident was at the Leas, in South Shields, opposite the Bamburgh pub.

After an extensive search, the authorities were stood down.

A spokesman for the SSVLB said: "The team were tasked to the Leas opposite the Bamburgh pub, after a report of a dog walker expressing concern over a person walking towards the cliffs.

"As team members arrived, the first informant had left.

"The team liaised with police and a search plan devised using our vehicle and team members on foot, the Tynemouth lifeboat were also tasked to search the shoreline.

"After a comprehensive search from Trow to Marsden with nothing found, Humber were happy for us to stand down at 2.45am.

"Remember, for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."