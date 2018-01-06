Emma Lewell-Buck: A timeline of her career in Parliament

Emma Lewell-Buck was elected as MP for South Shields in May 2013 and re-elected in May 2015.

During her time in office she held the position of Shadow Minister (Communities and Local Government) from January 2016 until June 2016. She holds the position of Shadow Minister (Education Children and Families).

Her time in office has not been without controversy.

In December 2014, she claimed in the House of Commons that the cost of funerals was causing some families to have to “bury their relatives in the back garden.”

After her comments were questioned by critics – including funeral directors – she said her comments were taken out of context.

In March 2016, the MP came under fire after it emerged husband Simon Buck employed as a parliamentary assistant.

Despite his role being paid for by the taxpayer, she failed to answer questions from critics in relation to his salary or give details of the selection process and whether the vacancy was advertised.

Also in March, the family of South Shields murder victim Melissa Liddle were left heartbroken when her name was not read out in a Parliamentary tribute to victims of domestic violence.

It later emerged that MP Jess Phillips was told not to at the request of Mrs Lewell-Buck - who said the family did not wish Melissa’s name to be included.

The family said they had not been contacted by the MP and had been expecting the mum-of-two’s name to be read out.

In June 29, the MP stepped down from her role as Shadow Minister (Communities and Local Government).

She was criticised for abstaining from the vote of no confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn then resigned from her post.

The MP has been an active member of the Save South Tyneside Hospital Campaign. Last month, a Parliamentary Bill to combat people going hungry was presented by Mrs Lewell-Buck, unanimously passed its first hurdle.

Food poverty is an area and issue which she has campaigned on regularly during her time as the town’s MP.