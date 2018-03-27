Empty BHS store to become new B&M branch for South Shields town centre

Bargain hunters may be able to bag even more for their money when a cut-price store makes a move to a bigger shop.

Work is under way to open a new B&M store at the former BHS store site in Waterloo Square, South Shields - which has been empty since that business went into administration in July 2015.

The existing B&M store in North Street, South Shields.

B&M, which will relocate from its current shop in North Street, says the decision to find bigger premises comes as a result of customer feedback.

The existing store employs 32 staff, with five new jobs to be created by the move.

The current store will close on Saturday, May 12, with the new shop to open during the same month once the ex-BHS building had undergone “a comprehensive internal and external makeover programme.”

The company says customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

Store manager, Stewart Elstobb, said: “The builders are on site now transforming it into a brand new B&M for customers.

“We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Coun John Anglin, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for regeneration and economy, said: “B&M is already a popular fixture in South Shields town centre so it’s great news that it will be relocating to a bigger premises.

Coun John Anglin.

“Our 365 masterplan is all about providing the right infrastructure and conditions to stimulate private sector confidence.

“This expansion demonstrates that the private sector is sharing confidence in our plans and future vision for the town centre.

“We wish B&M great success in their new store.”

BHS opened in the largest of the Waterloo Square units when the shopping development, built by a partnership between the council and Henry Boot, launched in 2005.

The Waterloo Square unit while it was a BHS store.

The announcement from B&M comes on the heels of Boyes’s confirmation it will open in the former Marks & Spencer store, in King Street, which has been empty for four years

It will create up to 25 part-time and two full time jobs.