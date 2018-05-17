Enterprising South Tyneside mum is getting kids into computing early

Enterprising Gemma Murray is taking her business nationwide.

Mum-of-two Gemma founded TechyTots last year, with the aim of introducing pre-school children to IT coding, the first step to programming.

Techytots founder Gemma Murray with daughter Isla.

She was inspired by daughters Lilly, five, and Isla, three, and the realisation of how large a part IT would play for them.

“Helping them grow and learn inspired me to create TechyTots,” she said.

“I realised how important an understanding of coding will be to children’s lives.

“Four-and-five-year-olds can learn the foundations of coding and computer commands before they can even write and spell words.”

TechyTots is growing and we are very much looking forward to the next 12 months and beyond. Gemma Murray

Gemma started doing sessions across South Tyneside, but soon found herself struggling to meet demand.

Now she has expanded the business, with the appointment of her first franchisees in Sunderland and Sussex, and is hoping to sign up more all over the UK.

“I am delighted that Louisa and Sarah are joining TechyTots as franchisees,” said Gemma.

“Once they are up and running, I’ll be looking at expanding into other areas across the UK.

“The children we teach at TechyTots learn the foundations of coding and computer commands before they can even write and spell.”

TechyTots uses unplugged play to lay the foundations and instil the early steps of coding.”

Sunderland-based Louisa Mills is delighted to be given the opportunity.

She said: “I am so excited to be part of TechyTots and can’t wait to start teaching sessions in the local area,” she said.

Gemma is excited at the prospect of expanding the business.

“TechyTots is growing and we are very much looking forward to the next 12 months and beyond,” she said.

Techytots’ activities have been created alongside early years teachers and Gemma’s brother, a professional software engineer, with a different theme each week.

Youngsters play with technical toys, undertake tactile activities and play musical games, all of which are easy, fun and supported by staff.

To find out more about becoming a TechyTots franchisee or to find a class near you, visit www.techytots.co.uk.