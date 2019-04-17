Enviro volunteers make huge haul from South Tyneside waterway

Environmentalists are urging litter louts and fly tippers to alter course after a South Tyneside waterway clean-up netted almost everything but the kitchen sink.

Three bikes, two children’s scooters, a bar stool, mattress and even a soccer games table were recovered from just a 200m stretch of Monkton Burn in Jarrow.

Volunteers working with the Tyne Rivers Trust also filled 53 refuse sacks with discarded crisps packets and sweets wrappers during their three-and-a-half-hour operation.

Worryingly, they warn they only touched the surface and plenty of years-old trash could be seen trapped on the burn’s floor.

They say much of it has been there so long it is starting to degrade, putting fish and other wildlife in danger.

The initiative was part of Keep Britain Tidy’s national Great British Spring Clean, which aims to inspire 500,000 people to spruce up parks, rivers, streets and beaches.

Jenny Elliott, Volunteer Coordinator for Tyne Rivers Trust said: “I think it is the case that people don’t realise the harm their actions are doing to the environment.

“It’s very disappointing that so much rubbish was found in such a small area of the burn, and there was a lot that we could see but couldn’t get to.

“Sadly, we’ve cleaned this stretch before and it was just the same then – we knew what to expect. The site needs a bigger operation.”

She added: “As usual for this area, we had a strong turn-out of people willing to lend a hand and the results are fantastic.

“Rubbish dumped in the river kills our wildlife and ruins habitat for the plants and animals that live there.

“We want the river to thrive as a better river supports a better region and better life for everyone.”

In that time, it has reduced the number of barriers to fish migrating upstream and improved the river habitat and water quality so that aquatic life can thrive.

It works with schoolchildren and communities that live along the river, helping future generations to understand the value of the river.

Sunday’s clean-up was the second Great British Spring Clean event the trust had held in South Tyneside, having worked at Primrose Nature Reserve, Jarrow, two weeks ago.

To volunteer for future events, contact Jenny on 01434 636 900 or email info@tyneriverstrust.org