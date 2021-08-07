Environment charity's £800,000 project to protect river wildlife which will create and secure 30 jobs

The grant has been given to Groundwork North East and Cumbria and the cash comes from the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, which supports nature projects across England with money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. It will be used as part of Groundwork’s “Revitalising our Estuaries” project.

As well as the restoration work, over 30 jobs will be created or sustained, including new Kickstart roles with accredited training and sustainable employability skills. Kickstart finds job placements for young people aged 16 to 24 currently on Universal Credit

The planned work is aimed at helping to connect people with nature and improve access to nature for 85,000 people in the area.

Wildlife at the River Wear estuary is to benefit from an £800,000 grant. Picture bu Stu Norton.

Across six rivers including the Wear and the Tyne estuaries, work will be carried out at six intertidal areas (above water level at low tide and underwater at high tide). Work will be done to improve riverbanks habitats.

Groundwork’s head of business development, Lisa Stephenson, said: “Groundwork is delighted to be successful with this exciting funding.

“Not only does it provide an opportunity to enhance the natural environment in and around our North East River estuaries, it also supports broader economic enhancement, creates much needed new ‘green jobs’ and helps in our fight for climate change mitigation.”

Among the sites that Groundwork manages in the North East are Sunderland’s 53-hectare wildlife haven Elba Park and the Anglo-Saxon farm at Jarrow Hall.

For more information on Kickstart, visit groundwork.org.uk/kickstart-ne-cumbria