Families encouraged to ‘think green’ as they get rid of Christmas rubbish

Residents in South Tyneside are being reminded to ‘think green’ this festive season and help the planet by recycling.

Glass bottles and jars, plastic cartons and bottles, cardboard and even small electrical appliances can all be recycled in the main part of the blue bin while paper, newspapers and magazines should go in the inner caddy.

However wrapping paper, Christmas cards, polystyrene, bows and ribbons, plastic bags and baubles as well as takeaway boxes or trays should be disposed of in the grey household bin.

Lead member for area management and community safety, Coun Nancy Maxwell, said: “Recycling materials is a simple way of showing love for the planet. It only takes a minute or so to check which items are recyclable, rinse any residue from the containers and put them in the correct bin.

“However, it is important that we all make a point to recycle the correct materials as items unsuitable for recycling can contaminate an entire load.”

Residents are also reminded that they can recycle their Christmas trees at 14 sites across the Borough. The Council turns the trees into compost and soil improver, some of which goes to local parks and green spaces.

Christmas trees can be taken to:

South Shields

Temple Park Leisure Centre (next to recycling site)

North Marine Park (opposite Vespasian Avenue)

Mowbray Park (off Osborne Avenue)

Readhead Park (Cemetery Approach)

West Park (play area, West Park Road)

Recycling Village (Middlefields)

Jarrow

West Park (corner of Pine Street and South View)

Hebburn

Campbell Park Road (corner of Adair Way)

St Andrew’s Centre (Church Street)

Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn

Disco Park (rear of Old Store Buildings)

Grange Park (North Lane entrance)

Cornthwaite Park (car park)

Coulthard Park (car park)

Oakleigh Gardens (Driveway)

The Recycling Village at Middlefields will have extended opening hours from 8am until 6pm until Sunday, January 6.