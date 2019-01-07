New scheme set to give greater protection to flood-hit homes in South Tyneside

Flood-hit homes in communities across South Tyneside are set to benefit from proposed new flood alleviation measures.

The planned scheme will provide greater protection against the impact of flooding for around 60 properties.

Areas to benefit include Newcastle Road in South Shields and Elberfeld Court in Jarrow, where fully funded property level protection measures will be delivered this year.

These range from the fitting of flood resistant front doors and flood gates to air brick work.

The work is being carried out following successful bids for funding of almost £150,000 from the Environment Agency as well as additional support from the council.

The Monkton area of Hebburn South will also benefit from the improvements as part of the wider £2.5m Monkton Flood Alleviation Scheme – a partnership between the council and the Environment Agency.

Councillor Nancy Maxwell, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “We understand the misery and devastation that flooding can bring to local communities, particularly at times of extreme weather, so we are delighted to have been able to secure some funding from the Environment Agency to deliver a scheme that will not only help to provide better protection in these at risk areas but give local residents greater peace of mind.

“While this type of protection is not appropriate for every affected area of the borough, it is a good option for areas such as Newcastle Road, Elberfeld Court and Monkton, which have previously experienced the impact of localised surface water flooding.”

Letters are being sent to eligible addresses with those interested in finding out more also invited to a drop-in event, which is taking place on Thursday, January 10, from 11am to 1pm, at Hebburn Central, Glen Street in Hebburn.

Representatives from the council, South Tyneside Homes and the contractors Whitehouse Construction will be on hand to assist with any queries relating to the proposed scheme.

Coun Maxwell added: “While we could never guarantee any particular area will remain flood free, this is an excellent opportunity for those residents living in the affected areas to take advantage of flood protection measures that will help to limit the risk in future.

“We would encourage those affected to register their interest in the proposed scheme or attend the drop in event to find out how their properties can be better protected.”

Simon Wilson, senior advisor for the Flood and Coastal Risk Management Team at the Environment Agency, said: “We work closely with local authorities to identify residents at risk of flooding and come up with appropriate solutions to ensure they are better protected, and we’re delighted to be able to help fund these projects.

“Property level resilience involves a combination of flood mitigation measures which can provide valuable peace of mind to residents during potential flooding events.”

Eligible residents who are unable to attend the drop in event but would like to talk to an officer about the scheme can call the Development Services team on 0191 424 7921, or email at developmentservices@southtyneside.gov.uk