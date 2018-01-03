Smartphone footage captures 'New Year's Eve meteor' in skies over South Shields

Stargazers across the country were left stunned in the last moments of 2017 as a mystery object sped across the sky.

The blue and green burst of light was spotted in various locations across the region on Sunday.

The UK Meteor Network received more than 700 public reports following the incident at around 5.30pm.

A statement added: "Many observers reported green colour and fragmentation at the end. "

Dan Slesser was visiting relatives in the Biddick Hall Estate, South Shields, when he spotted it.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Eastbourne, East Sussex, said: "It was going really slow and made no noise whatsoever - by the time I got my phone I just caught the end of it going over my Nan's house.

The meteor captured on camera by Dan Slesser.

"It bugged me all night as I couldn't figure out what it was, then I seen on the news people had spotted the same thing. I was pretty happy to catch it on video and see it."