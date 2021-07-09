The turn-off for High Trees

South Tyneside Council has served notice that, under the terms of the Housing and Local Government Act, it indents to dispose of land it owns in High Trees, off Sunderland Road.

The order involves 31.3 square metres of land – which consists of open space which could be used for a single storey outbuilding and garden.

Any objections to the intended disposal must be made in writing to the Head of Asset Management at South Shields Town Hall, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They must be received no later than July 19.

The information in this story came from a public notice published in the Shields Gazette newspaper.