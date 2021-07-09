South Tyneside Council plans sale of High Trees land in South Shields
Council bosses in South Tyneside are aiming to sell of land for building work in a residential area of South Shields.
South Tyneside Council has served notice that, under the terms of the Housing and Local Government Act, it indents to dispose of land it owns in High Trees, off Sunderland Road.
The order involves 31.3 square metres of land – which consists of open space which could be used for a single storey outbuilding and garden.
Any objections to the intended disposal must be made in writing to the Head of Asset Management at South Shields Town Hall, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL.
They must be received no later than July 19.
The information in this story came from a public notice published in the Shields Gazette newspaper.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.