Ten new 7kw charging posts for plug-in vehicles have been installed around the borough – taking the total to 55 – and the new points have all been sited in residential areas, particularly where off-street parking is not available.

The move comes on the eve of the United Nation’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and, next week, South Tyneside Council is holding it’s own Climate Summit Week – staging a programme of events and activities for the community, businesses and schools to tie in with the conference.

Cllr Jim Foreman, lead member for housing and ransport, said: “We’re committed to investing in a transport infrastructure that allows us to travel in a sustainable, healthy and efficient way.

Cllr Ernest Gibson at one of the new charging points on Tyne Street, Jarrow.

“By continuing to grow our network of charging points, we hope that more residents will consider electric or hybrid vehicles and benefit from improved air quality. These points are all located in residential areas, making it convenient and easy to recharge.”

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for area management and community safety, with responsibility for climate change, said: “We have pledged to do all we can to become a carbon neutral council by 2030, and that means changing the way we operate and deliver services.

“That’s why we continue to invest in sustainable alternatives and clean technologies.”

He added: “But we’re also passionate about leading by example and championing a carbon neutral future for the whole borough, and by providing facilities like this for the community we can help residents and businesses reduce their carbon footprint too.”

The Council set a three-year target to cut carbon emissions by 4,285 tonnes by March 2023 and is already two thirds of the way to achieving that figure.

The new charging points are at:

:: Horsley Hill Square (2)

:: Hibernian Road (2)

:: Tyne Street

:: St. Hilda's Street

::Wawn Street

:: Bilton Hall, Hedworthfield CA

:: Primrose Children’s Centre.