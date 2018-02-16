What's the weather forecast for the North East this weekend?

We may have started the half-term break with wet and windy weather - but we're going to go out in style with some sunshine.

Hoping to make the most of the weekend before the kids go back? Good news - the forecast promises two mostly dry days across Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is your best chance of catching some winter sun in the region, with highs of 8°C predicted by the Met Office. Wrap up warm though, there's due to be some chilly winds making the temperature feel just that bit colder.

If you're heading down to the beach to enjoy our beautiful coastline, make sure you wrap up warm.

Read more: Your winter pictures as snow arrives in the North East

Clouds are on the agenda for Sunday, with some milder temperatures than earlier in the week (5°C or 6°C) and light wind.

The current outlook for the coming week promises a possible damp and grey start, with warmer and brighter days to follow.