When is the South Shields recycling centre open over Christmas? How to get rid of your tree, wrapping paper and other rubbish

The turkey has been eaten, the crackers have been pulled and the bin bags are packed to the top.

Once the family have gone home and the dust has settled, you're always left with a bit of a clean-up operation.

Make sure you check your bin collection times.

Wrapping paper tubes, bottles and cans and (of course) the Christmas tree. They've all got to go somewhere.

Related content: This is when your bin will be collected in South Tyneside over Christmas and New Year



If you fancy a trip to the tip while you're getting things tidy, South Shields' recycling centre will be open during the festive period.

South Tyneside Council has issued some advice to families across the borough about what is suitable for recycling, and where you can take your rubbish.

Check what you can and can't recycle.

When you can visit the recycling centre

Middlefields Recycling Village, on Throckley Way, will be open every day during the festive period, except for Christmas Day.

From Saturday, December 22 until Sunday, January 6 the village will be open from 8am until 6pm.

Read more: Check your bin collection dates here



Normal opening hours will resume from Monday, January 7.

What you can recycle

*Christmas cards without glitter, glue, metallic or 3D elements

*Cardboard

*Cardboard tags

*Metal sweet and biscuit tins or plastic tubs

*Small electrical toys without the batteries

*Junk mail

*Paper chains without glitter

What you can't recycle

*Christmas cards with glitter

*Plastic carrier bags or black sacks

*Anything with glitter

*Food waste

*Batteries

*Christmas tree lights

*Tinsel

*Glass or plastic baubles

*Bows or ribbons

What should I do with my Christmas tree?

Fourteen sites will be available for Christmas tree recycling, across South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn.

*Temple Park Leisure Centre - next to the recycling site

*Readhead Park - cemetery approach

*Mowbray Park - off Osborne Avenue

*West Park Play Area, West Park Rd

*Recycling Village at Middlefields

*West Park - Corner Pine St & Sth View

*Campbell Park Road - corner of Adair Way

*St.Andrews Centre - Church Street

*Disco Park - rear of Old Store buildings

*Grange Park - North Lane entrance

*Cornthwaite Park Car Park

*Coulthard Park Car Park

*Oakleigh Gardens Driveway

When will my bins get emptied?

Normal waste and recycling collection days have been altered due to the bank and public holidays.

Changes have been made for the weeks of Christmas and New Year, but collections will return to normal from Monday, January 7.

For more information, check the collection dates in full here.