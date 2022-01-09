When South Shields' tip is open to get rid of New Year household waste

South Tyneside Council’s Recycling Village is open daily to take everything from bagged general household waste, garden waste and old furniture, to small and larger domestic appliances, scrap metal and more.

Situated near Middlefields Industrial Estate on Throckley Way, in South Shields, the site is currently open from 9am to 6pm, every day for visitors with cars.

Vans with a permit can book slots between 9.30am to 11am.

South Tyneside Recycling Village.

Due to the pandemic only one person per vehicle, or two from the same household if you have heavy items, is allowed.

All vehicles need to book a slot to visit via www.southtyneside.gov.uk/72864

The Recycling Village is not open to recycle business waste.

When visiting, people should separate their waste before attending in order to speed up the visit. Plastic bags cannot go into the skips.

