Every South Tyneside business with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either zero or one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

1 . Dougies Tavern Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

2 . SA Convenience Store SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in September 2023.

3 . Smith's Chippy Smith's Chippy on Ocean Road has a new one star rating after a June 2024 inspection.