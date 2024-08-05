The Rose and Crown on Prince Edward Road in South Shields was given a zero star hygiene rating in February 2024. The Rose and Crown on Prince Edward Road in South Shields was given a zero star hygiene rating in February 2024.
The Rose and Crown on Prince Edward Road in South Shields was given a zero star hygiene rating in February 2024. | Google

Every South Tyneside business with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

Businesses in South Tyneside receive broadly good food hygiene ratings, but inspectors are not impressed by some local sites.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either zero or one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024.

1. Dougies Tavern

Dougies Tavern between Hebburn and Jarrow has a one star rating following an inspection in March 2024. | Google

SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in September 2023.

2. SA Convenience Store

SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in September 2023. | Google

Smith's Chippy on Ocean Road has a new one star rating after a June 2024 inspection.

3. Smith's Chippy

Smith's Chippy on Ocean Road has a new one star rating after a June 2024 inspection. Photo: Google

The Fad on Gainsborough Avenue in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in May 2023.

4. The Fad

The Fad on Gainsborough Avenue in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in May 2023. | Google

