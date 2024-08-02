Every spot taking part in NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week
NE1’s Newcastle Restaurant Week returns next week - and here’s a list of the venues taking part in the bi-annual event.
The week was initially designed to support the restaurant industry at two of the traditionally quietest times of the year, in January post-Christmas and in August during the quiet summer holidays.
NE1’s Newcastle Restaurant Week was the first event of its kind to be launched in the UK. First staged in 2011 with 13 participating restaurants, there are now 105 businesses signed up to the newest edition of the event.
This year’s event will run between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 11.
These are each of the restaurants, bars and cafes taking part in Newcastle Restaurant Week this summer.
21, One Trinity Gardens
3Sixty, Rutherford Street
Acropolis, Grainger Market
All Bar One, Grey Street
As You Like It, Jesmond Three Sixty
Ask Italian, Eldon Square
Aveika, Sandhill
Ayla, Grey Street
Babucho, Side
Banyan, Monument
Barluga, Grey Street
Blackfriars, Friars Street
Cafe 21, Fenwick
Cafe Andaluz, Grey Street
Central Oven and Shaker, Neville Street
ChachaBuchi, Collingwood Street
Chaophraya, Eldon Square
Chiquito, Eldon Square
City Tavern, Nothumberland Road
Copthorne Hotel, Quayside
Cote, Grainger Street
Dabbawal, High Bridge
Dakwala, Grainger Street
Dobson and Parnell, Queen Street
El Coto, Leazes Park Road
El Guapo, Pilgrim Street
El Torero, Side
Empire, Neville Street
Fat Hippo, Shakespeare Street and St George’s Terrace
Fed’s Fried Chicken, Grainger Market
Frankie and Benny’s, Eldon Square
Fuego, Fenwick
Gaucho, Market Street
Gino D’Acampo, Quayside
Grain and Grill, Newgate Street
Gunner Tavern, Neville Street
Gusto Italian, Quayside
Hard Rock Cafe, Quayside
Harry’s, Grey Street
Hen and Hops, High Bridge
Hibou Blanc, Bigg Market
Horticulture, Market Lane
Hotel Du Vin, City Road
Hula Co, Side
I Scream For Pizza, Quayside
Infusion, Strawberry Place
Kafeneon, Bigg Market
Kaltur, Dean Street and High Bridge
Khai Khai, Queen Street
Las Iguanas, Grey Street
Leila Lily’s, Grey Street
Lola Jeans, Market Street
Lui’s, King Street
Malmaison, Quayside
Manhatta, Collingwood Street
Mantra Thai, Forth Banks
Marco Polo, Dean Street
Mason and Rye, Fenwick
Meat Stack, Bigg Market
Miller and Carter, Mosley Street
Mojo, The Gate
Motel Mexicana, Mosley Street
My Delhi, Clayton Street
Nadon Thai, Mosley Street
Nudo, Low Friar Street
Umai Me, Eldon Square
Persia, Malborough Crescent
Pitcher and Piano, Quayside
Pizza Punks, Grey Street
Pleased to Meet You, High Bridge
Porterhouse Butcher and Grill, Fenwick Food Hall
Prima, Quayside
Rani, Queen Street
Redhouse, Sandhill
Revolución de Cuba, Cloth Market
Revolution, Neville Street
Roost, Collingwood Street
Sachins, Quayside
Saltwater Fish Company, Northumberland Street
Shark Club, Gallowgate
Social Bird, Fenkle Street
Square, Market Street
St Vincent, Broad Chare
Super Natural, Grainger Street
Sushi Me Rollin’, Grey Street
Thali Tray, Gallowgate
The Alchemist, Eldon Square
The Bridge Tavern, Akenside Hill
The Broad Chare, Broad Chare
The Earl of Pitt Street, Pitt Street
The French Quarter, Westgate Road
The Hudson, Neville Street
The Maven, Castle Garth
The Muddler, Grey Street
The Town Wall, Pink Lane
The Wonderbar, The Gate
Tomahawk Steakhouse, Quayside
Turtle Bay, Newgate Street
Twenty Twenty, Bigg Market
Ury, Queen Street
Victors, Quayside
Yolo Townhouse, High Bridge
Zizzi, Grey Street
Zuccini, Pilgrim Street
