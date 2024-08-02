Every spot taking part in NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week

NE1 Newcastle Restaurant Week - Every venue taking part in summer 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NE1’s Newcastle Restaurant Week returns next week - and here’s a list of the venues taking part in the bi-annual event.

The week was initially designed to support the restaurant industry at two of the traditionally quietest times of the year, in January post-Christmas and in August during the quiet summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NE1’s Newcastle Restaurant Week was the first event of its kind to be launched in the UK. First staged in 2011 with 13 participating restaurants, there are now 105 businesses signed up to the newest edition of the event.

This year’s event will run between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 11.

These are each of the restaurants, bars and cafes taking part in Newcastle Restaurant Week this summer.

21, One Trinity Gardens

3Sixty, Rutherford Street

Acropolis, Grainger Market

All Bar One, Grey Street

As You Like It, Jesmond Three Sixty

Ask Italian, Eldon Square

Aveika, Sandhill

Ayla, Grey Street

Babucho, Side

Banyan, Monument

Barluga, Grey Street

Blackfriars, Friars Street

Cafe 21, Fenwick

Cafe Andaluz, Grey Street

Central Oven and Shaker, Neville Street

ChachaBuchi, Collingwood Street

Chaophraya, Eldon Square

Chiquito, Eldon Square

City Tavern, Nothumberland Road

Copthorne Hotel, Quayside

Cote, Grainger Street

Dabbawal, High Bridge

Dakwala, Grainger Street

Dobson and Parnell, Queen Street

El Coto, Leazes Park Road

El Guapo, Pilgrim Street

El Torero, Side

Empire, Neville Street

Fat Hippo, Shakespeare Street and St George’s Terrace

Fed’s Fried Chicken, Grainger Market

Frankie and Benny’s, Eldon Square

Fuego, Fenwick

Gaucho, Market Street

Gino D’Acampo, Quayside

Grain and Grill, Newgate Street

Gunner Tavern, Neville Street

Gusto Italian, Quayside

Hard Rock Cafe, Quayside

Harry’s, Grey Street

Hen and Hops, High Bridge

Hibou Blanc, Bigg Market

Horticulture, Market Lane

Hotel Du Vin, City Road

Hula Co, Side

I Scream For Pizza, Quayside

Infusion, Strawberry Place

Kafeneon, Bigg Market

Kaltur, Dean Street and High Bridge

Khai Khai, Queen Street

Las Iguanas, Grey Street

Leila Lily’s, Grey Street

Lola Jeans, Market Street

Lui’s, King Street

Malmaison, Quayside

Manhatta, Collingwood Street

Mantra Thai, Forth Banks

Marco Polo, Dean Street

Mason and Rye, Fenwick

Meat Stack, Bigg Market

Miller and Carter, Mosley Street

Mojo, The Gate

Motel Mexicana, Mosley Street

My Delhi, Clayton Street

Nadon Thai, Mosley Street

Nudo, Low Friar Street

Umai Me, Eldon Square

Persia, Malborough Crescent

Pitcher and Piano, Quayside

Pizza Punks, Grey Street

Pleased to Meet You, High Bridge

Porterhouse Butcher and Grill, Fenwick Food Hall

Prima, Quayside

Rani, Queen Street

Redhouse, Sandhill

Revolución de Cuba, Cloth Market

Revolution, Neville Street

Roost, Collingwood Street

Sachins, Quayside

Saltwater Fish Company, Northumberland Street

Shark Club, Gallowgate

Social Bird, Fenkle Street

Square, Market Street

St Vincent, Broad Chare

Super Natural, Grainger Street

Sushi Me Rollin’, Grey Street

Thali Tray, Gallowgate

The Alchemist, Eldon Square

The Bridge Tavern, Akenside Hill

The Broad Chare, Broad Chare

The Earl of Pitt Street, Pitt Street

The French Quarter, Westgate Road

The Hudson, Neville Street

The Maven, Castle Garth

The Muddler, Grey Street

The Town Wall, Pink Lane

The Wonderbar, The Gate

Tomahawk Steakhouse, Quayside

Turtle Bay, Newgate Street

Twenty Twenty, Bigg Market

Ury, Queen Street

Victors, Quayside

Yolo Townhouse, High Bridge

Zizzi, Grey Street

Zuccini, Pilgrim Street