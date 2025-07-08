Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A ex-serviceman who tried to have sex chat with four underage girls was caught in a police sting.

Former para John Stephenson was told the children he was speaking to over social media site Kik were just 12 or 13 years old but continued to sent illicit messages. Newcastle Crown Court heard the profiles he was messaging were actually being run by undercover police officers and no real children were involved.

When Stephenson's mobile phone was examined officers found child abuse pictures and videos downloaded from the internet. Stephenson, 68 of Byron Avenue, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted four charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two making indecent images.

Prosecutor Ian Cook told the court during one conversation, which started in June 2022, Stephenson asked a child he believed to be 13 if she would send pictures in her school uniform, made graphic sexual suggestions and referred to himself as "daddy".

During a chat with a second child profile in November 2022, who he was told was also 13, Stephenson asked her if she was a "dirty little girl". While messaging a third profile, who Stephenson was told was a 12-year-old girl, again in November 2022, he also asked for a picture of her in school uniform, sent explicit messages and a picture of a penis.

The court heard during the last conversation, again in November 2022, Stephenson messaged a girl who he thought was 13 in graphic terms. Stephenson was arrested in February 2023 and when police examined his mobile phone two category A images and one video was found as well as three category C images and one video, featuring girls aged between 12 and 16.

Judge Robert Adams said Stephenson spent time in the armed forced parachute regiment, worked as a publican and is of previous positive character, with references. Judge Adams said Stephenson has expressed remorse and is suitable for intervention in the community.

He was sentenced to 13 months and two weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements. Stephenson must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.