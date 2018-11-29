Ex-soldier raises thousands with fundraiser for Help for Heroes

An annual fundraising venture launched by a former soldier for an armed forces charity which helps injured service personnel has smashed the £40,000 mark.

John Houston has raised just short of £45,000 for Help for Heroes since he held his first charity event at the Iona Club in Hebburn, in 2010.

Each year, the ex-rifleman with the Royal Green Jackets, has organised a night of entertainment which has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the cause - and this year was no different.

A total of £5,226.75 was raised by Mr Houston, who has served in Northern Ireland and Cyprus, through ticket sales, a big card, raffles and donations.

Mr Houston said: “Help for Heroes is a charity close to my heart. As an ex-soldier you know what it is all about and seeing people losing their limbs - it’s heartbreaking.

“Being an ex-soldier myself, I have such empathy for these service men and women and wanted to show them my support.

“When I held the first charity night it was so well supported, I decided to hold another one.

“Each year, the event has always been well support and this year tickets were sold out as soon as they went on sale.”

Mr Houston added: “I would just like to say a big thank you to the club for its support, everyone who support the events and those who provided donations for the raffles.”

Help for Heroes supports servicemen and women with injuries and illnesses attributable to their service in the British Armed Forces by providing sports recovery, psychological support, health and wellbeing, career recovery through its recovery centres.