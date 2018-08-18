Exotic animals add to annual fun day joy in South Tyneside

Bouncy castles, fairground rides and magic shows were just some of the highlights at an annual fun day in South Tyneside.

More than 400 people turned out to enjoy the activities at the Cleadon Park event in South Shields - which celebrates the regeneration of the estate.

mily-Rose Smith doesn't seem phased coming up close to this lizard from a collection brought to the event by Animal Story

There was fun activities for all ages, including puppet shows, face painting, biscuit decorating, plant potting, animal displays and a chocolate tombola. Daring volunteers also got the opportunity to handle exotic animals such as snakes, lizards and other furry friends.

Even the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and Mrs Cathy Stephenson made an appearance and got involved with the various activities.

This year’s event was held at Ridgeway Primary Academy on Park Avenue in South Shields and was hosted by Karbon Homes alongside South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Homes, Ridgeway Children’s Centre and St Mark and St Cuthbert Church.

Lewis Rimington, customer engagement specialist at Karbon Homes, said: “The Cleadon Park fun day is an opportunity for the whole community to come together and celebrate everything that is great about the area. The event is always a popular day in our calendar and is a great way to celebrate all the achievements of the partners who delivered the £90m regeneration of the Cleadon Park estate.

“Karbon takes an active role in shaping the communities and places where our homes are located and the fun day is a great way to see how the Cleadon Park area has transformed over the years.”

Now in its eleventh year, the event provides residents with the opportunity to meet staff from Karbon Homes and representatives from the local Police and Fire Service.

Karbon owns around 1,200 homes across South Tyneside and has developed 330 new homes with a total investment of £35 million in the last five years.

Harrison has a magic moment with Wizardora, also known as Ammerley Lord