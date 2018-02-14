Expert classes make South Tyneside hairdressing students a cut above

Hairdressing courses at South Tyneside College are becoming a cut above the rest – with two masterclasses helping establish ever-firmer roots.

The Lee Stafford Education Academy at STC, now in its second academic year, has 80 full-time students.

It is the national education brand of celebrity stylist Lee Stafford, a former British Men’s Hairdresser of the Year.

Its aim is to teach students and their lecturers to a single hairdressing standard that is recognised across the country.

As well as supporting students to get industry-relevant skills and qualifications, the academy also develops lecturers’ skills - learning the latest industry styles and techniques, which they pass on to their learners.

The first masterclass was delivered by Rory McPhee, and his visit was followed by one from Georgina Woodward, an educator with the Redken hair product brand, which is an academy partner.

Lecturer Kathryn Parkin said: “Rory and Georgina’s professional input was greatly appreciated by students and the lecturing team.

“Their demonstrations delivered new and valuable insights into techniques which will support learners’ training.

“It is great that the college has the support of Lee and his team - they add an extra special touch to learning.

“Along with our own lecturers, they help ensure students get the skills that are so important to them gaining employment.”

She added: “The courses at the college, and the qualifications they deliver, help them to achieve a professional skills level expected by industry.”

Lee, a former British Men’s Hairdresser of the Year, describes the academy’s training as ‘Michelin standard’.

His academy, operating at the college since September 2016, delivers a tutoring and mentoring programme which has won national plaudits.

The college partnership also sees recruitment events being held for employers and students across the North East.

He created the education arm of his business to introduce a single recognised hairdressing training standard across the country.

Lee opened his first salon in 1984 in his home town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, and later a second in London’s Soho.

His other accolades include being named the Most Influential Hairdresser of the Year by his peers in 2002.

For more information on the academy and on the college’s hairdressing, call 0191 427 3900 or visiting www.stc.ac.uk