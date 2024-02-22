Expert Reveals: Best UK Dog Blogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1.Pet Know How

Pet Know How stands out as the premier dog blog, offering an unparalleled blend of expert advice, heart-warming stories, and stunning photography. It's a treasure trove for pet lovers, providing insightful tips on care, training, and health, all while celebrating the joy and companionship dogs bring into our lives.

2. The other end of the leash

Patricia B. McConnell, PhD, CAAB Emeritus, boasts over twenty-five years of experience as an applied animal behaviourist, dedicating her career to studying, working with, and writing about dogs. She values your engagement, convinced that your contributions significantly enhance The other end of the leash’s worth. Patricia delights in reading every comment and replies whenever possible, cherishing the interactive aspect of her work.

3. The Dogvine

Woofs, wags, and a warm welcome to The Dogvine, the acclaimed London lifestyle blog for urban canines! Teresa, the blog's creator, has been on a mission since 2015, along with her 2.5 Brazilian rescue dogs (an intriguing story there for later), to make this platform the ultimate resource for London's dog owners.

4. Dogs blog

Dogs Blog has successfully rehomed nearly 60,000 dogs, operating entirely on donations to sustain their UK-based service. By partnering with over 600 shelters, they facilitate the process of finding loving homes for dogs. Their platform allows you to search by breed and age, simplifying the journey to find the perfect dog for you and your family.

5. Love Your Dog

Love Your Dog is a comprehensive website that serves as an excellent resource for all things canine. Dog owners will discover extensive information on dog training, nutrition, and essential pet products. Additionally, it's a valuable site for potential dog owners, offering detailed insights on various dog breeds, tips for navigating puppyhood, and guidance on preparing to welcome a new dog into your home. With its clean interface and user-friendly navigation, the website ensures quick access to pertinent information.

6. Modern Dog Magazine

Modern Dog Magazine stands out as a lifestyle brand for dog enthusiasts, offering an extensive array of information. Beyond its magazine subscription service, the website is a treasure trove of knowledge.

