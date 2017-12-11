Explosion on New York subway platform

An explosive device has been set off on a New York subway platform, US police have confirmed.

The explosion happened at around 7.30am on 40th Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square.

A suspect has been arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

One other person suffered a non-life-threatening injury, New York Fire Department said.

Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened.

President Donald Trump "has been briefed on the explosion in New York City", his press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Andre Rodriguez, 62, told the New York Times that he heard an explosion shortly before 7.30am.

He added: "I was going through the turnstile.

"It sounded like an explosion, and everybody started running."

There are few injured, ABC reported.

