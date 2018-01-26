Extra police deployed on Metro system after anti-social behaviour concerns

Extra police and staff have been on patrol on the Metro system in South Tyneside following concerns about anti-social behaviour and fare dodging.

Patrols saw extra officers from Northumbria Police join Metro staff at stations and on board trains, with the aim to provide reassurance to the public and to deal with the issues.

Officers from Northumbria Police alongside Metro staff on a patrol of stations in South Tyneside.

The operation took place on Wednesday with more being planned.

Police and Metro workers were joined by staff from South Tyneside Council’s Housing Team for the patrol.

The group started off at Chichester Metro station in South Shields and then moved to stations across the borough, as well into some of the stations in Gateshead.

Superintendent Steven Heatley of Northumbria Police said: “The work carried out was a perfect example of how we can monitor and police any issues on the Metro.

"It was a fantastic operation and proved very effective in tackling the recent concerns around anti-social behaviour in the area.

“Working in partnership is key to ensuring our Metro system continues to remain a safe and enjoyable service for everyone.”

Director of Rail and Infrastructure at Nexus, Raymond Johnstone, said: “Crime remains low on Metro but we always work with the police to provide public reassurance, especially in the evenings.

“Our staff were supported by the police Metro unit at stations and on board trains on the Metro line between Pelaw and South Shields.

“The safety and security of our customers is our top priority at all times.

"Anyone who thinks they can misbehave on Metro property and travel around without a ticket will get caught out.”