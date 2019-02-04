Failed train causes Metro disruption

Metro passengers travelling between Pelaw and East Boldon will have to use a bus replacement service due to a failed train.

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that there are no trains running between Pelaw and East Boldon in both directions until further notice.

Metro tickets and passes can be used on number 9 and the number 56 bus operated by Go North East.

"This is due to a failed train.

"Ticket acceptance is available on the Go North East service 56 from Gateshead towards Sunderland and the number 9 from Jarrow towards Sunderland."