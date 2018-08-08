Fairytales brought to life in new show coming to South Shields

A fairytale character will be bought to life at a special production for youngsters in South Tyneside.

On Wednesday, August 22, audiences aged seven and under can enjoy Little Red Riding Hood and Friends at The Word in South Shields.

The show is a fun-filled take on the classic fairy story in which Little Red Riding Hood comes face to face with a wolf while on her way to her grandmother’s cottage in the woods.

Performed by Booster Cushion Theatre, it is very much an untraditional fairytale and starts with Little Red Riding Hood’s friend.

He begins to tell the audience a story, but, when he opens the book, he finds there are no pages.

As he tries to tell the story, chaos erupts as he is joined by a whole host of fairytale characters who try to help him finish his tale.

The children will also be roped in to help, auditioning to be wolves, becoming Cinderella’s backing band and helping Red Riding Hood’s dad chop down trees.

Tania Robinson, head of marketing and culture at The Word, said: “Stories like Little Red Riding Hood are universal, with countries as far afield as Asia and Eastern Europe having their own versions.

“And this funny, immersive show is a wonderful way of introducing young children to fairytales and the ancient art of storytelling.”

There will be two showings of this hour-long performance with the first starting at 11am and the second at 2pm, and children younger than eight must be supervised by an adult.

Tickets cost £4 per person and must be booked in advance via the venue’s website www.theworduk.org or or in person at its shop.