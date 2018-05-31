Family fun at community centre will mark end of week-long Jarrow Festival

Visitors to a South Tyneside community centre can enjoy all the fun of the fair to celebrate the finale of an annual family festival.

Hedworthfield CIO in Cornhill, Jarrow, is once again opening its gates to host the final event of the week-long Jarrow Festival.

The celebrations will kick off at 11am on Sunday, with the Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, officially opening the free event.

Throughout, families will be able to enjoy a range of funfair rides provided by O’Brien’s funfairs and catering, take part in sports games and activities, and have their faces painted.

There will also be craft stalls, dance and gymnastics displays and metafit workout, a photo booth, balloon modelling and a visit from Beauty and the Beast.

Coun Geraldine Kilgour said: “The management and staff at the centre have worked extremely hard organising the event and we have lots going on for everyone.

“We have the fun fair, face painting, exhibitions and dance displays.

“It’s a privilege for Hedworthfield community centre to be hosting the finale of the Jarrow festival.

“We’re all really excited about it.”

As part of the event, youngsters will be invited to take part in a poster competition to help combat dog fouling on the estate.