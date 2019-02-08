Family of young girl battling cystic fibrosis have plea for life-changing drug raised in Parliament by MP

A family’s plight for a life-changing drug to be made available on the NHS has been raised in Parliament.

Emma and Chris Corr, from Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, have been battling for more than three years - along with other campaigners - to have the anti-cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi made available on the NHS for their four-year-old daughter Harriet.

Harriet was diagnosed with genetic disorder Cystic Fibrosis at just five days old and since then mum Emma has to give her a daily cocktail of drugs and vitamins, as well as intense physiotherapy.

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn.

Now the family, are considering moving to Scotland after news that the drug that could extend Harriet’s life could soon be made available there on the NHS.

Mrs Corr said it is an option they are looking at and is disappointed that Harriet is missing out on the treatment which could soon be available less than 100 miles to the north.

Their struggle has been highlighted in Parliament by Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn MP, who has repeated his calls that the life-changing drug should be supplied by the NHS.

Speaking at an adjournment debate in Parliament, Mr Hepburn attempted to keep up the pressure on the Government for the drug to be available on the NHS.

Mr Hepburn, said: “If you are a millionaire you can pay for it but if you are working class like my constituents you cannot get it.

“I have constituents—Emma and Chris Corr and their young daughter Harriet — who are considering leaving England so as to be able to get the care that they need.

A deal for the use of Orkambi in Scotland is expected to be finalised soon, however, the drug is not currently offered by NHS England.

Orkambi is already available in the Republic of Ireland, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Greece and the United States.

Around 10,000 in the UK suffer from Cystic Fibrosis.

Last year more than 118,000 people signed a petition to demand that the drug is made available on the NHS.