Family pays tribute to great grandmother who was Little Mix’s oldest fan following her death aged 104

Tributes have been paid to a hardworking mum - and Little Mix’s oldest fan - who has died at the age of 104.

Jenny Gasston never missed an X-Factor show as South Tyneside girls Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall battled it out alongside band mates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to be crowned the winners of the 2011 series.

Jenny Gasston celebrated her 100th birthday with son Stuart, grandaughter Julie Tyrrell and husband Shaun and children Jake and Shannon.

Perrie is the grandchild of her son’s partner Nancy Hogg and Jenny was over the moon the band’s success and became an avid fan.

As well as claiming the title of Little Mix’s oldest fan, the mum-of-one, who died on December 9, was well-known in South Shields in her own right.

Tributes have been paid to the remarkable great grandmother by her son Stuart Gasston, grandaughter Julie Tyrrell, a chaperone for young theatre and TV performers, and her husband Shaun, and great grandchildren Shannon, 22, a beautician and Jake, 17, who also works in the TV industry.

As a businesswoman, she was known for her kindness and generosity.

I feel very fortunate to have had such a great mam and to have had her with me for so long Stuart Gasston

She was the owner of a grocery store on the corner of Alice Street and Bertram Street in South Shields, and the off-licence across the road, She ensured families didn’t go without food during the Second World War - allowing them to take food and pay when they could.

Every year, she would also supply the Gospel Temperance Church, in Laygate, with oranges for its Good Friday celebrations.

Jenny, who brought up her son Stuart on her own, with the support of her brother, worked until she retired at the age of 66.

She would often be seen driving her Morris Minor around and carrying out errands for others or give people lifts to the doctors.

Jenny Gasston on her 99th birthday

At times she would also join her son, who was in the music industry on cruise ships where he would perform.

Stuart said: “She was South Shields born and bred and was very well-known. She did a lot of good for those who lived in the area.

“She never smoked or drank and was such a hard-working lady. Even until her last breath she was talking about the shop.”

He added: “She saw quite a lot of the world on the trips we have taken. She has left me with a lot of beautiful memories.

Jenny Gasston celebrates her 102nd birthday with son Stuart and partner Nancy Hogg.

“She really was the best and never had a bad bone in her body. She was very proud of Perrie and the band.

“I feel very fortunate to have had such a great mam and to have had her with me for so long.”

A service will take place on Tuesday at South Shields Crematorium at 9am.