Fancy trying something new? Art workshops programme launched as part of Cultural Spring project

People looking to learn a new skill or hobby are being invited to spring into a new programme of art workshops.

The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council-funded project aiming to encourage and increase participation in the arts in 10 wards on South Tyneside and Wearside, has launched its new programme of arts and crafts workshops across a range of venues.

The project’s workshop programme includes opportunities to get involved in theatre and performance skills, singing, creative writing, sewing and working with textiles, jewellery making, ceramics, upcycling furniture, photography, calligraphy and glass fusing. All of the workshop sessions have a small voluntary charge to cover the cost of materials.

Emma Horsman, project director of the Cultural Spring, said: “Our workshop programme continues in a range of community venues and are a perfect opportunity to try something new or to develop skills learned at previous workshops.

“Our singing sessions are popular, relaxed, great fun and led by experienced tutors, as are our workshops.

“New for this seasonal programme is our photography club, which is being led by photographer Jo Howell.

“A few of our most popular courses are returning, but there is something new for people to enjoy too.”

For information on the courses, go to www.theculturalspring.org.uk

To book your place on any of the activities, email booking@theculturalspring.org.uk or call 0191 427 8197.

The Cultural Spring is an Arts Council England-funded initiative working to increase participation in the arts in South Tyneside and Sunderland.