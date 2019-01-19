Fancy trying something new? This South Shields Rugby Club team is on the lookout for new members

A South Shields rugby team is encouraging women to come along and give the sport a try.

The newly-formed South Shields Rugby Club women’s team is welcoming women of all ages and backgrounds to come along to one of their free hour-long training sessions.

South Shields RFC ladies rugby team are looking for new members.' Member Kashia Hilton in practice.

They are held on Tuesdays from 6pm on the pitch at South Tyneside College, on Grosvenor Road.

The fun sessions see women train together to improve fitness, learn the sport and pick up skills.

Club Secretary Lucy Summerside said that women who have never played rugby before would be more than welcome to come along and give the sport a try.

The 32-year-old said: “We are trying to get people down to encourage them to do more sport in the area. We started the team in November so it is still quite new, but sessions are going really well.

South Shields RFC ladies rugby team are looking for new members.' Club secretary Lucy Summerside and chair Gary McKay.

“People seem to be really enjoying it and many of them are learning new skills from scratch.

“We have members who are aged from 18 to those in their 40s, but it is open to all ages and different fitness abilities.”

The team currently has 12 players, but they are hoping to get the number up to 15 and more, with the aim to enter a league in September this year.

However, women who would like to train with the team but not compete, are also welcome to come along.

Those who come along to three consecutive session will get a free South Shields Rugby Club bobble hat.

Sessions range from ball handling skills to fitness and agility training.

Lucy added: “A friend of mine had a baby 10 weeks ago and she has been coming to sessions and she says that it has helped with her fitness and allows her to have some time to herself.

“We have a total range of people that come down, such as teachers, call handlers, and bar staff.

“It’s a great way to try something new and make friends.

“I would just say for people to come down and give it a go.”

On Sunday, the club hosted a one-off Warrior Camp with England Rugby to give women the chace to taken part in rugby training and try out the sport.

Those who would like to come along to weekly training sessions can simply turn up just before 6pm at the college on Tuesdays.

Anyone who would like more information can contact Lucy on: 07500482308.

Or email: lucysummerside1986@gmail.com