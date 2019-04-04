Far East delegates get low-down on careers at South Shields school

A South Shields school has played host to a Far East delegation in the UK to learn more about skills development.

An international delegation from Hong Kong’s education sector joined education specialists from Rhondda Cynon Taf Education, Employment and Training team in Wales on a visit to the North East to learn about the region’s successful delivery of the Gatsby Career Benchmarks – eight measurements that provide a framework for good career guidance.

Organised by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the two-day visit saw the Hong Kong and Welsh delegates visit schools successfully implementing the Gatsby Career Benchmarks – and hear from the North East LEP Skills team that delivered the Benchmarks pilot.

The group visited Harton Academy to learn from both staff and pupils about their positive experiences of achieving the Gatsby Career Benchmarks.

Michelle Rainbow, Skills Director at the North East LEP, said: “After the success of the North East pilot, the Gatsby Career Benchmarks became part of Government’s national careers strategy and now forms statutory guidance for schools on providing careers guidance.

“Because of this, many education institutions, bodies and funding organisations want to learn from the North East LEP about how we have engaged schools and colleges with the Benchmarks and continue to support their delivery.

“Following our work on the pilot, the North East LEP launched North East Ambition; a programme that works to ensure all schools and colleges in the North East are delivering the Benchmarks by 2024.

“We know the transformational impact the Benchmarks have in delivering careers guidance and we’re delighted to be able to share our learning with colleagues from the UK and abroad.

“As well as being a Cornerstone Hub for the country, the North East LEP is also home to the England’s only dedicated College Hub, which works with further education to deliver the Gatsby Career Benchmarks.

“The Gatsby Career Benchmarks pilot really demonstrated what could be achieved in our region through partnership working with education and industry.

“The work of the North East LEP and its partners means we are in a unique position to support other LEPs, and schools and colleges to achieve the Benchmarks.”