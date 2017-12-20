Father-of-two left needing surgery after being attacked by an armed gang in South Shields street

A man has been left fighting for his life after being slashed in a street in South Tyneside.

Carl Wilson Jr, was attacked by three men armed with a chain and machetes as he walked along Raeburn Road, Whiteleas, South Shields, on Monday night.

It happened around 10pm - leaving the 29-year-old father-of-two with a number of slash wounds to his limbs.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where, yesterday, he underwent surgery as his mam Tracy Todd and his girlfriend, who has recently given birth to the couple’s daughter, awaited anxiously for news.

It is less than two years since his mother was last at the RVI - after her other son James Wilson was left fighting for his life after being shot by police after a standoff.

He later died from his injuries and the results of a subsequent Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation have yet to be published.

Tracy said: “I got the phonecall last night to tell me what happened. The police wouldn’t let me see him.

“They have done so much damage to him. He has been in surgery for most of the day.

The family say they have been told, Carl will spend Christmas in hospital meaning he will miss out on his daughter’s first Christmas.

His mam added: “It’s heartbreaking for me as it has brought things back.

“He had been to see his bairns. His daughter is only 10-weeks-old.

“It’s right on top of Christmas. We’ve been told he will be in hospital over Christmas so he’ll miss out on spending Christmas Day with his children.”

The family, along with police are appealing to anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: “This was a vicious assault and we are appealing for help from the public to find those responsible.

“Incidents of this nature are most unusual in this area and we know that local residents will be greatly concerned by what has happened.

“We want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to locate these offenders and we have extra officers in the area to reassure local people.

“We have a number of officers making enquiries in the area, going house to house and checking CCTV.

“We’d ask for anyone who may have information about this incident, to contact police.”

The attackers are said to have ran off. A silver/grey coloured car quickly left the scene soon after.

Yesterday, police were in the area to reassure residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1140 of 18/12/17.