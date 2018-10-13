Faye Tozer dubbed 'a beautiful dancer' by Strictly judge

Pop star Faye Tozer's marks dipped in 'notoriously difficult' dance on Strictly Come Dancing.

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing, Faye and her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, impressed the judges, but lost a few marks.

The adopted Mackem, who lives with her family in Boldon, has dazzled judges and viewers alike with her precise performances so far.

However, tonight there was a few mixed comments when they took on the Rumba.

Tonight 42-year-old Faye donned her Latin hat once again for a slow and sensual Rumba, performed to SIA's hit song Chandelier.

Partnered with Giovanni, who came runner-up in last year's Strictly with Debbie McGee, Faye took on the only Rumba of the weekend - and the first of the competition so far.

Faye Tozer has impressed the judges on Strictly Come Dancing.

Although the judges complemented the dance - which was said to be 'notoriously difficult' - there was some criticism.

Shirley Ballas, said: "The leg action wasn't quite there for me. I feel like you can still work on expression."

Craig Revel Horwood, said: "I missed the connectivity between you."

But, he added: "You are a beautiful dancer, there is no doubt about it."

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice during one of their dances.

Bruno Tonioli, said: "You almost had me to tears, you really lived every moment. It was a very, very, very strong performance."

Faye had not been away from the top of Strictly's leaderboard since the competition's start last month, coming joint-top in week one, second on week two and first again in week three's movie special with an incredible 36 points out of 40.

Last week Faye and Giovanni wowed the judges with their performance to Grease's You're The One That I Want in Movie Week.

Tonight the couple came joint third with a score of 29 from the judges, but will she stay to dance another week?

The results will be broadcast on Sunday at 7.45pm when another dancer will leave the show.



