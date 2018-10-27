Faye Tozer is spooktacular in Halloween special of Strictly Come Dancing

Twinkle toes Faye Tozer scored almost top marks in tonight's Halloween special of the hit BBC1 show.

The adopted Mackem and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges tonight as they took on the newly-introduced Couple's Choice category, where they got to choose between contemporary, street/commercial and theatre/jazz.

Faye busting out moves in an earlier show.

The pair impressed audience members with their theatre and jazz routine to Fever, by Peggy Lee, while dressed as skeletons wearing tuxedos.

The duo scored 39, out of a possible 40, points - with all of the judges - bar Craig Revel Horwood - awarding them top marks of 10.

Darcey Bussell said: "There was so much I loved, the mirrored moves, the bit where she was elevrated, it was a stunnign performance.

Shirley Ballas said: "Outstanding, this is a bit of a new style for me, but your performance is not in your face, the small details are superb."

Bruno Toniolo added: "Fabulous, it was all that jazz!"

Craig Revel Horwood simply stated: "Amazing!"

Faye Tozer dubbed a beautiful dancer by judges

Faye has been performing well throughout the competition so far, featuring highly on the leaderboard in the early weeks thanks to her Cha Cha Cha, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep.

Who is Faye Tozer?

Week four's raunchy Rumba was not the judges' favourite dance - but a Foxtrot, performed on last week's show to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars, scored 33 points and sent her through to this week's eerie episode.