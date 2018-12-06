Faye Tozer joins line-up of Strictly Come Dancing national tour

Twinkle-toed Faye Tozer is looking forward to stepping out nationwide.

The star - who lives in East Boldon - is among the competitors from the current series of Strictly Come Dancing who will be taking part in next year's tour.

Faye and partner Giovanni Pernice - who topped the leaderboard with a perfect 40 out of 40 on Saturday night's show - will be among seven couples hitting the road.

The full line-up of celebrities and professionals taking part in the tour has been announced today.

"I love going on tour, so to be asked to join the Strictly Live Tour is such an honour and I cannot wait to meet all the fans," said Faye.

Competition favourite Stacey Dooley will take part along with Graeme Swann, Ashley Roberts, and Faye .

Controversial competitors Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will not be taking part in the Strictly tour, which begins on January 18.

Ashley Roberts said: "The costumes, the crowds and the cha-cha-cha - I'm having the time of my life on Strictly and can't wait to get my dance shoes back on for the tour. I couldn't think of a better way to start the new year."

The couples are Graeme Swann and Karen Clifton, Faye and Giovanni , Stacey Dooley and Aljaz Skorjanec, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

The panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be taking part in the nationwide 29-show tour.

As well as the dancing couples, professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Johannes Radebe will be adding to the spectacle.

Graeme Swann said he wanted to make series partner Oti Mabuse proud with his performance on the tour.

The series of shows will begin in Birmingham and culminates at the 02 Arena in London. Leeds is the nearest venue to the North East.