Faye Tozer puts the Ole in Pasodoble, with another stunning Strictly Come Dancing performance

Faye Tozer received a standing ovation from the Strictly Come Dancing studio audience tonight.

The adopted Mackem and partner Giovanni Pernice produced a stunning pasodoble for Blackpool week, and recorded another massive points total.

The pair followed up last week's jive routine with another amazing display.

As Faye's parents Dorothy and Angus looked on, they scored perfect tens from Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, with nines from Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood to give them a total of 38.

That left them second on the leaderboard, behind only Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, whose jive was awarded a perfect 40 by the judges.

Host Tess Daley led the praise for Faye and Giovanni's performance, telling the pair: "You wanted it big and dramatic and you brought it."

Giovanni provides a fiery start to the routine

Darcey paid tribute to the 'beautiful, strong delivery and dramatic' attack and told Faye: "What you kept is the femininity, and that is difficult.

"The balance is really difficult when that music is so powerful and you have to keep with that through the action of the movement."

Shirley said: "It was musically powerful, it was choreographically powerful and I think, from the beginning to the end, you kept in character.

"I thought it was brilliant."

The couple finished the evening in second place

Bruno praised the way Faye coped with dancing with several different partners during the routine: "Every partner is different but you gave each of them a piece of your mind," he said.

"This girl was the Pasodominatrix. 'Throw anything at me, I can handle it' - and you did."

And the notoriously hard to please Craig said "I loved the drama, theatre, story, aggression, tension - brilliant!"

AJ Pritchard and Lauyren Steadman finished the evening at the bottom of the board, with 25 points, behind Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjane on 30.

Faye married Sunderland-born businessman Michael Smith in 2009 and the pair live with son Benjamin in West Boldon.