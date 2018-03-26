Fifteen people evacuated after fire in South Shields pub

Fifteen people were evacuated from a pub in South Shields after a fire broke out.

Two fire engines from South Shields were called to The Cyprus pub on Chichester Road in the town at 7.47pm on Sunday, March 25.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault when a fuse box overheated.

The owner of the pub managed to extinguish the blaze using a dry powder extinguisher prior to the arrival of the fire service.

The building was left lightly smoke logged.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot sports and a positive pressure ventilator to clear the smoke.

No one was injured.