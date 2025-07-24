Final weekend of 2025 South Tyneside Pride events - this is what to expect

This year’s Pride in South Tyneside is entering its final weekend.

The final events of the 2025 Pride in South Tyneside are set to take place this weekend (Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27), with the celebrations packed with processions and pooches.

Pride in Hebburn will return for its second year on Saturday, July 26, and this time round will feature South Tyneside’s very first Pride march.

It also coincides with 55 years since the first Pride marches took place in the USA.

Members of the public from across the borough and beyond are invited to show their support and join in the fun.

Anyone who is wanting to participate is asked to meet at 10am between Asda and the Iona Club, on Station Road, in Hebburn, ready for 10.30am start.

The final weekend of Pride in South Tyneside is set to take place on July 26 and 27. | Other 3rd Party

Hebburn town centre will be hosting a full day of celebrations, from 10am until 4pm.

It will feature market stalls, fun events for youngsters and a stage with performances from local acts.

Out North East, which organises Pride in South Tyneside, has teamed up with community events company 4Hebburn to deliver the day’s programme of events.

Peter Darrant, of Out North East, has expressed his delight that Pride in Hebburn is returning for its second year.

He said: “We had an amazing day last year and we’re looking forward to doing it all again this weekend.

“Being able to host South Tyneside’s very first Pride march is fantastic and we hope that both the LGBTQ+ community and our allies will come along and support it.

“This is the final weekend of what has been a brilliant Pride In South Tyneside and we really want to make it memorable.

“We’re looking forward to people – and pets – turning out in force to enjoy these last events.”

On Sunday, July 27, Pride in South Tyneside’s attention turns to Pride Pooches, which is being sponsored by Lumo, at Jarrow’s West Park.

Between 12pm and 4pm, visitors can enjoy a range of market stalls, family-friendly activities, face painting, inflatables, and a competition arena where dogs can put their best paw forward.

Competition categories include the waggiest tail, best fancy dress, best dressed dog and owner, handsomest dog, prettiest bitch and the pooch the judges would like to take home.

There is also plenty of space for dogs to be exercised but organisers have stated that they need to be kept on a lead in public areas.

Full details of the weekend’s events are available at: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/.