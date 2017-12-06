Find out how these Hebburn students raised more than £2,000 for charity

Enterprising students at a South Tyneside school have raised more than £2,000 for charity by holding their annual Christmas fair.

Around 80 students from Hebburn Comprehensive School were involved in an enterprise project along with North East charity The Key which saw them set up their own stalls alongside local traders at the Christmas Extravaganza event.

Held at the school on Campbell Park Road, the pupils sold their own products and crafts to raise the cash for the foodbank Hebburn Helps and charity Hospitality & Hope - which helps vulnerable and needy individuals and families in crisis.

Now in its third year, the event coordinated by teacher Claire Sharp, was once again a success, with assistant headteacher Colin Laughton calling it the best one yet.

He said: “It was really good, it was probably the biggest event yet as so many people turned up.

“There were more than 30 stalls and it was a real success - everyone is delighted.

“It was a nice event to start Christmas.”

In the run-up to the event pupils took part in an enterprise programme run by youth development charity The Key.

The programme challenged the young people to think, plan, pitch and set up their very own mini enterprises, enabling them to build their skills and confidence in the process.

Erin Embleton, operations director of The Key, said: “The Key aims to inspire belief in young people by delivering our unique framework, which challenges young people from across the North East to deliver their own projects.

“Hebburn students have planned some phenomenal enterprise projects and it’s been great to see them explore their own interests and build vital skills that will help them in the future and all for a good cause too.”

