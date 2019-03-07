Find out how this group of young volunteers are making strides to improve mental health support in South Tyneside

Young volunteers in South Tyneside have launched a survey to find out how other young people rate mental health services in the borough.

Young Healthwatch is carrying out an online questionnaire called #manageyourmentalhealth which asks questions such as ‘have you used mental health services in the borough’ and ‘how could they be improved.’

Young Healthwatch is a new group set up by health and social care watchdog Healthwatch South Tyneside.

It is made up of people aged between 17 and 22 who help Healthwatch staff design and carry out activities to encourage young people to talk about their own experiences.

Healthwatch hopes the research will help South Tyneside’s Children and Young People’s Service and local healthcare commissioners and providers in designing mental health services for children and young people.

The questionnaire is being circulated to schools and colleges across the borough and promoted on social media.

A ‘Your Questions, Your Time’ event will then be held at South Tyneside College on Wednesday, May 15, from 2pm to 4pm.

It will see students put questions to a panel who can influence decisions on local health and social care services.

Young Healthwatch member Charlotte Keedy, 22, from South Shields, said: “Mental health is one of the key issues affecting young people and for those affected, access to support, information and guidance should be readily accessible in the borough.

“I would urge young people to complete the survey.”

It can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LS3T987