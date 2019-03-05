Find out how this Hebburn charity champion was asked to marry her husband again on emotional fundraising trek

A charity champion got the surprise of a lifetime when she took part in a fundraising trek - that peaked when was asked to marry her husband for a second time.

Angie Comerford, who runs charitable organisation Hebburn Helps along with Jo Durkin, found herself swept off her feet by partner Stephen.

Stephen Comerford asked wife Angie Comerford to marry him again on Roseberry Topping.

The 42-year-old was asked by her husband if she would spend another 10 years with him as the pair reached the top of Roseberry Topping.

The landmark hill in the North York Moors was the perfect setting for the proposal, as the couple had been taking part in the trek to support a cause close to her heart.

It was in aid of youngster Lyla O’Donovan, from Ushaw Moor, who may need to undergo her ninth brain surgery after battling a brain tumour.

Angie and Stephen joined in the trek with Lyla and her family on Sunday, February 24, in a bid to help the youngster achieve as much as she can and make as many memories as possible.

Angie said: “To mark our 10 year anniversary we are going to be renewing our vows.

“Stephen asked me when we were climbing Roseberry Topping for Lyla to make memories with her, so it was bitter sweet.

“I just couldn’t believe he wanted to do another 10 years with me!

“Prior to this our little boy had said; ‘I think you should marry my mammy again!’

“So we are planning on getting married on May 29 next year, which will be the same day we got married 10 years ago.”

Angie, who is well known for her work with Hebburn Helps, which supports people in their time of need, continued: “When we got to the top, they were filming Lyla getting there and in it you can see us getting engaged again!

“Stephen came over, bent down and said; ‘would you do me the honour of marrying me again?’

“It was a lovely day and very emotional.”

And Angie hopes the renewal of their vows will be a chance to get family and friends together to spend a few days camping.

She said: “We are going to be hiring a farm so the family can camp out for a couple of days.

“It’s just getting them all together and having fun.

“It will be blessed by a celebrant minister.

“I just feel over the moon that he is up for another 10 years!”

She added: “I feel really lucky.”