Find out how this South Shields theatre group is pushing its boundaries with black comedy

A theatre group in South Tyneside has stepped out of its comfort zone with its latest production.

The Westovian Theatre Society in South Shields is delving into black comedy with its new show - Cooking With Elvis.

The cast of new show Cooking With Elvis.

The performance is the story of an Elvis impersonator.

Directed by James Barton, the comedy centres on the impersonator, played by Mark Lamb, who was paralysed in a car crash and is forced to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

It follows the struggles of his anorexic and alcoholic wife, played by Dani Heslop, their teenage daughter Jill, played by Brogan Gilbert and his wife’s lover Stuart, played by Peter Dawson.

Director James said: “Directing Cooking With Elvis has been a brilliantly fun experience.

Brogan Gilbert as Jill in show Cooking With Elvis.

“This incredibly funny dark comedy has been greatly interesting to direct and has been a great laugh.

“It has also had some great obstacles to overcome and has pushed us all further.

“And it has - I hope - created a great show for you all to experience.

“It’s very funny and very dark, but go with it and you’ll have a great time.”

Dani Heslpop as mam in the show alongside co-star Peter Dawson as Stuart.

The show will run all this week until Saturday from 7.30pm each night.

Audiences are advised that it contains strong language and mature content.

Tickets are £9 and are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/XiuzpGvPdEJk