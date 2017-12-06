Fines of over £1,300 over rubbish at homes in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn

Seven residents of South Tyneside have got themselves into a fine mess after failing to clear rubbish.

Council chiefs took court action after deeming the problems to be a ‘public health risk’.

The rubbish in Holbein Road.

The residents were fined more than £1,300 in total after they did not clear waste from their properties.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “Rubbish left lying around is not only unsightly, it can also be a public health risk.

“Although court action is always a last resort, we are determined to keep the borough looking tidy and will take action against the tiny minority of residents who fail to clear up after themselves when asked to do so.”

Samantha Smith, 34, of Holbein Road, South Shields, was fined £440.

She failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice served under Section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which required her to remove discarded material and debris from her gardens.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £100, a victim surcharge of £44 and compensation of £156.

A remedial order was also made, meaning she must keep her property clear of refuse for three months or risk a prison sentence.

Jamie Russell, of Leighton Street, South Shields, was fined £220 for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice served under section 43 of the Act, requiring him to remove all refuse from his back yard and to unblock his drains and sanitise the area.

The rubbish in Leighton Street.

South Tyneside magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £100, a victim surcharge of £30 and compensation of £480.

A remedial order was also made for three months requiring the yard be kept clear of refuse.

Failure to comply with a notice served under Section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to clear her garden of refuse landed Emma Catton, 36, of Southport Parade, Hebburn, with a fine of £220.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay costs of £100, a victim surcharge of £30 and compensation of £71.20.

The rubbish in Southport Parade.

Peter Brown, who owns a property in Jedmoor, Hebburn, was fined after failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice served under section 43 of the Act, requiring him to remove all refuse and discarded material from the back garden.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £100, and a victim surcharge £30.

A remedial order was also made for him to dispose of the waste at a registered waste disposal facility.

Hebburn tenants Katie Dickinson, 20, and Nathan Blackett, 26, were also fined for failing to comply with a Prevention of Damage by Pest Act Notice requiring them to remove an abandoned settee from their garden in Hexham Avenue.

Magistrates fined each of them £60 and ordered them both to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Jarrow resident Anne Marie Barker, of The Bower, was fined £220 for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice served under Section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, requiring her to remove all refuse, discarded material and debris from the garage, driveway and back garden area.

The rubbish at Jedmoor.

She was also ordered to pay costs £100 and a victim surcharge £30. A remedial order was also made.