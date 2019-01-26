Fire at Nissan Sunderland: Firefighters help get 'plant back up and running' after blaze

Sunderland's Nissan plant is now back up and running after a fire broke out at one of the units on the site.

Firefighters were called to the factory after a fire broke out in the paint shop area.

Crews from Washington, South Shields and Tynemouth fire stations - including Washington's aerial ladder platform - were called out this morning.

A fire had broken out within a metal body storage area of the Paint Shop at about 9.30am.

Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had contained the fire and worked with management to get the plant back up and running.

A spokeswoman for Nissan said: "At about 9:30 this morning a small fire broke out in the metal body storage area of the Paint Shop.

Picture from the Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service of crews at Nissan

"The fire service attended and the fire was out shortly after 10am. Nobody was injured and production is not expected to be affected."