Fire crews from four stations tackle South Shields blaze

Two commercial units were damaged after fire spread from a brazier in South Shields last night.

Crews from South Shields, Hebburn, Wallsend and Washington were called to Mitre Place, near Tyne Dock.

One of the units after last night's fire

Two units - a furniture renovation company and an auto repair shop - caught fire.

A large quantity of furniture was severely damaged by fire and much of the building was severely damaged by smoke.

The auto shop was severely damaged by smoke throughout.

Crews prevented major damage to the inside of the units and also surrounding buildings