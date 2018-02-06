Fire crews tackle blaze at South Shields home

Firefighters were called to tackle a kitchen blaze at a home in South Shields.

Crews from South Shields and Marley Park arrived at a two storey house on Nora Street at 5.33pm, today, Tuesday, February 6, following reports of a fire in the kitchen.

The fire was out when crews arrived and the resident had isolated the electricity supply to the oven.

Natural ventilation was used to clear the smoke and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

An electric over was 100% damaged by heat and the ground floor of the house was lightly damaged by smoke.